Navua aims to remain in premier division

It will be a do or die match for the Navua football side as they take on Labasa in the Vodafone Premier League today.

The two teams last met in round two where Navua lost to the Babasiga Lions 2-nil.

Aware of the stakes, Navua President Rajiv Prasad says securing a win will be top of the agenda for the host.

“We know very well what is expected, if we do not win this match Navua is going to be in trouble. We have worked hard for five years to come back to this level. I think the boys know it very well and we are not going to give it away very easily.”

The Navua-Labasa clash will kick-off at 7pm with the match to be shown live on FBC Sports and the commentary to air on Mirchi FM.

In tomorrow’s matches, Nadi takes on Lautoka at 1pm at Prince Charles Park, Rewa battles Nasinu at 2pm at Ratu Cakobau Park and Suva hosts Ba at the ANZ Stadium at 3 pm.