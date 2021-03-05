Navua aims for better outing in round two

It’s back to the drawing board for Navua football as they head into another round of the Digicel Premier League this week.

Losing to Lautoka in the first round of the DPL, was not the outcome Navua was expecting coming into the 2021 season.

But the side is hoping for a better outcome against Labasa on Sunday.

Coach Amit Prakash knows going up against a champion team like the Babasiga Lions will not be easy.

Prakash adds finishing continues to be an issue for the Navua team.

“We had a lot of opportunities in the first half but we didn’t score. That’s part of football and we will go back and work on our finishing.”

Navua will host Labasa at the Uprising Sports centre at 3 pm on Sunday.

Also on Sunday at 3 pm, Rewa takes on Lautoka at Churchill Park and Nadroga will face Suva at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The lone match on Saturday will see Nadi and Ba will battle it out at 3 pm at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Ba.

You could listen to the live commentaries of the Ba vs Nadi and Lautoka vs Rewa matches on Radio Mirchi FM.