Navua a much-improved side says Prakash

Navua is a much-improved team following their relegation to the Digicel Premier League two years ago says Coach Amit Prakash.

The side put up a gutsy performance against defending premier league champions Suva over the weekend, but failed to win.

The side is hoping to do much better this week as they prepare to take on Rewa in the fourth round.

Prakash says despite not winning any matches in the Digicel Premier League yet, Navua has been giving much experienced teams like Labasa, Lautoka, and Suva a good run.

“We came for a ticking football plus possession football and that’s what we did. From the starting of the game and even the second half, we might have seen Suva had only one attack in our goalmouth.”

Navua is currently at the bottom of the table with two points.

Round four of the DPL will kick off on Saturday with Labasa and Nadroga at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

You could catch the live commentary of this game on Mirchi FM.

There will be three matches on Sunday, Navua battles Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre, Lautoka hosts Ba at Churchill Park and Nadi faces Suva at Prince Charles Park.

All Sunday matches will be played at 3pm.

You could also listen to the live commentary of the Nadi vs Suva match on Radio Mirchi FM.