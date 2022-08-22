Navoce to lead Fiji U-19

[Photo: Fiji Football Association / Facebook]

Suva rep Samuela Navoce will lead the Fiji Under-19 team to the 2022 OFC Under-19 Championship in Tahiti next month.

The 25-member squad heads into its seventh week of training, as they prepare to take on the best football teams in the Oceania region.

Navoce says the players know what is expected of them, and they’re gelling in well together as a team.

The message is clear from Navoce to his teammates, this is only once chance to qualify for the FIFA U20 World Cup next year, and they must prove themselves.

Six overseas based players who are also part of the Roneel Lal coached side.

Navoce says though he won’t be part of the Suva team this week for the Punjas Battle of the Giants, he sends his well wishes.

Suva meets Labasa at 12pm on Friday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

In other matches, Nadi takes on Nadroga at 2pm, Ba battles Navua at 4pm, before the official opening at 6pm, then Lautoka will face Rewa at 6.30pm.