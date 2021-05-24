Navoce joins Suva football

18-year-old Samuela Navoce has been cleared to join Suva football for the 2022 season.

The former Natabua High School student was one of the four players whose transfer was still pending.

But Suva football on its social media page confirms that Navoce will be donning the White jersey.

Navoce brings a wealth of defensive knowledge to the Capital side having been part of the Fiji Football age-group teams.

The former Ba player was also a silver medalist in the 2021 Lautoka zone for Natabua High School.

Meanwhile, another three players including Dave Radrigai, Malakai Rakula and Samuela Drudru are yet to be cleared for Suva.

Three games will be held at the ANZ Stadium starting with Nasinu and Labasa at 12pm, Rewa takes on Ba at 2pm while Suva faces defending champions Lautoka at 4.30pm.

This triple-header match will air on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Local viewers can pay $15, while it will cost US$30 for overseas viewers.

In another match, Tailevu Naitasiri travels to Prince Charles Park in Nadi this Sunday to face the Jetsetters at 3pm.



