Navoce a step closer to achieving dream

Samuela Navoce in action for Suva against Ba in the Digicel Fiji FACT

Playing for a top football club in Fiji has been a blessing for Suva FC youngster Samuela Navoce as he tries to achieve his dream of playing in the national squad.

Navoce was named in the national under-19 extended squad.

The 19-year-old started as a youth player and climbed up to the premier division for Ba before joining Suva earlier this year.

The former Natabua High School student is one to look out for in the future and is working hard to make the final squad for the under-19 national team.

He says winning the Fiji FACT title was the icing on the cake and he is thankful to the Suva team for giving him a chance to showcase his talent.

“I thank the President Ritesh Pratap for giving me a chance to come and play for the Suva side and I’m really thankful, I also thank the coach Mr Babz Khan and also for trusting me and my fellow team mate, Ben.”

The Tavua native will work extra hard this week before joining other players in camp.

“Us players we need game time to expose ourselves and currently the selection is going on for under-20 so I know the coaches have selected some players from this tournament.”

The National under-19 extended squad will march into camp next Sunday.