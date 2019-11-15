Nations League game off after positive COVID-19 tests

Ukraine’s Nations League game in Switzerland on Tuesday has been called off after three of their players tested positive for coronavirus.

The entire Ukraine squad have been placed into quarantine after Eduard Sobol, Yevhen Makarenko and Dmytro Riznyk tested positive on Monday.

Uefa has not yet decided what action to take.

Article continues after advertisement

Andriy Shevchenko’s side travelled to winless Switzerland after Saturday’s 3-1 League A Group 4 defeat by Germany.