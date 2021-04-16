Home

National women’s team to make up for lost time

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 22, 2021 4:37 pm
National women’s head coach Marika Rodu

The national women’s team will head straight into camp once the situation normalizes.

The national squad members were released from camp on Monday following the announcement of the new COVID-19 case in the country.

As a precautionary measure and in line with the COVID-19 restrictions in place, the players were sent home.

National women’s head coach Marika Rodu says they will make up for lost time once the green-light is given by the Ministry of Health.

“We’ll continue with our weekly camps and see if we can raise the number of camps per month and see if we can raise the number of
Rodu stresses the safety and health of all players and officials in paramount and they will comply with the government in its effort to contain the virus”.

All football competitions are currently shelved with the Digicel Premier League scheduled to take place on 8th and 9th May.

