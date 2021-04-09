National Womens' side to march into camp

The national women’s football side is starting its preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

Head Coach, Marika Rodu has named a 29 member extended squad that will be marching into camp this weekend.

Rodu says the camp will give opportunities to check on the status of players, injuries, and fitness and also start to start an early preparation.

He says they will conduct monthly camps in between the Digicel Women’s Super League to see how they progress.

Rodu says going to the season, he will recruit more players.

He adds the first camp is mainly focused on the senior team players and to check on their status.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Womens Super League commences this weekend.

Labasa hosts Rewa at Subrail Park in Labasa at 3pm on Saturday. Nadroga hosts Tailevu Naitasiri at 2pm on Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Suva hosts Ba at 1pm on Saturday at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

In the Digicel Premier League, there will be two matches played at Churchill Park on Sunday between Rewa and Ba at at 1pm before Lautoka faces Nadroga at 3pm on the same venue.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa vs Ba and Lautoka vs Nadroga matches on Mirchi FM.

Other matches on Sunday include Suva battles Labasa at the ANZ Stadium and Navua hosts Nadi at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor. Both matches will be played at 3pm.

National Women’s Extended Squad:

The players selected are: Adi Ateca Tuwai, Cema Nasau, Koleta Likuculacula, Louisa Simmons, Veniana Ranadi, Adi Lagilevu, Cecilia Nainima, Sainiana Niubalavu, Luisa Tamanitoakula, Titilia Waqabaca, Jotivini Tabua, Sofi Diyalowai, Shayal Sindhika, Maria Veronika Avisaki Toro, Lora Bukalidi, Merevesi Ofakimalino, Naomi Waqanidrola, Sekola Waqanidrola, Timaima Vuniyayawa, Karala Vakayaru Ledua Senisea, Varanisese Tuicakau, Milika Masei, Viniana Riwai, Seruwaia Vasuitoga, Melaia Vugona, Eseta Volavola and Akeneta Kulanikoro.