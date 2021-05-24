National women’s football team to camp in Suva

Fiji women’s national football team is expected to assemble in November as they prepare for the FIFA’s Women’s World Cup qualifiers next year.

Currently ranked 81st, the national team will try to improve from this.

Fiji Football Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says they’re focusing on getting both the men’s and women’s teams ready for the qualifiers.

Article continues after advertisement

“The women’s world cup is scheduled for June 2022 that again can be held in Qatar. It is a long travel and costly affair. Women’s full on program will start in November, where they will move into camp with the wider squad. The camp will be in Suva.”

Meanwhile, the men’s team is expected to march into camp next week.