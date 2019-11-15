National team to march into camp three weeks after VPL

There are now plans to have the Fiji Football Men’s National team march into camp three weeks after the resumption of the Vodafone Premier League.

This comes as the Association is expecting a hectic season come 2021, with local football competitions to kick-off next month while the World Cup Qualifiers expected to begin in next year.

Head Coach Flemming Serritslev says this will allow the national players to get some game time.

Article continues after advertisement

“It all has one game to raise the level of football here in Fiji. The Vodafone Premier League has been running again for three weeks to try to make new camp for the national team players.”

To align with Coach Flemming Serritslev new philosophy of improving standards, the Fiji FA aims to host more invitational games post COVID-19.