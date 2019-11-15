National reps inducted into Fiji FA Legends Club

Fourteen former national reps from the northern division were inducted into the Fiji FA Legends Club at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The players were acknowledged for their contributions to football in the country during the official opening ceremony of the Vodafone Fiji FACT yesterday.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says more players will be inducted in the future.

The 13 players from the north that were recognized included Kasamiro Dinono, Tony Kabakoro, former goalkeeper Shamal Kumar, Taniela Tuilevuka and Jope Lomu.

Also inducted were Epeli Levaci, Buli Cama, Tevita Tukania, Pita Baleitoga, Waisale Rasoki, Nete Francis, Sanaila Bera and Henry Dyer.

Meanwhile, the Fiji FACT continues today with Esy Kool Nadi taking on Active Construction Navua at 12pm followed by Foodcity/ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa and Prasad Maintenance Works Nasinu match at 2pm.

Vinz Workz Suva will then play Blues Fan Club (Australia) Lautoka at 4pm.

The final match will be at 6pm between Galaxy Hotel & Apartments/Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa against Online I.T Solutions Ba.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Nadi/Navua, Suva/Lautoka and Labasa/Ba matches on Mirchi FM.