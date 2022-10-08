National League play-off confirmed

The dates for the national league playoffs have been confirmed with Tavua and Seaqaqa to battle for a place in the premier division.

Tavua and Seaqaqa will play home and away matches with the winner to make the 10th team in the national league, replacing Nasinu which has been relegated.

The first round will be hosted by Seaqaqa on the 29th of this month at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Tavua will host the second round on the 5th of next month at Garvey Park.