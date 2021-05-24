Home

Football

National Futsal continues tonight

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 27, 2022 4:03 pm
Suva will take on Northland Tailevu tonight

The Digicel National Futsal League continues tonight as second-placed Suva takes on Northland Tailevu at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Before that Navua faces Nasinu at 6pm and the last game will be between Tailevu Naitasiri and Rewa at 8pm.

Lami who is currently at the top of the table is on a bye for the week.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, in the Digicel Premier League, Lautoka plays two games with the first to be held tonight at 7.30 against Ba at Churchill Park.

Their second match is against Rewa on Sunday at the same venue at 3pm

On Saturday, Labasa faces Tailevu Naitasiri at Subrail Park at 1.30pm

