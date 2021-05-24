National football team race against time

Fiji national men’s football is racing against time as they prepare for the World Cup qualifiers next year.

Head coach Flemming Serritslev says there are a few areas the side has been working on over the past few days as he works getting the team in tip-top shape.

The Danish national says getting all the national players into camp will be a top priority.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are really working hard on controlling the ball that’s where the deficit are and they have been without match training, they have been training without the ball for half a year now so that’s what you will see in training.”

Fitness is not an issue for Serritslev, as he is impressed with the players progress over the last couple of days in training.