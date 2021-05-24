National Football team awaits MOH greenlight

The Fiji Football Association is trying to get the national players in camp to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualification.

Due to the pandemic, the national team has not come together in a couple of months to train as a team.

Team Manager, Anushil Kumar says the association is awaiting approval from the Ministry of Health to train within their bubble.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are also ready to march into camp as soon as we get a green light from the Sports Commission. Coach Flemming had been doing his homework in preparations off the field so we are just waiting for the Sports Commission.”

Kumar says the extended squad will be trimmed one month before the qualifiers.

“It will be an extended squad and most likely we will be having one month of camp straight before the qualifiers.”

Due to the pandemic, the Oceania Football Confederation is still trying to confirm a venue and date for the World Cup qualifiers.