National football rep to be suspended for three years

A national football rep will be suspended for the next three years.

This is after the football star tested positive for marijuana after day one of the Punjas Battle of the Giants in Lautoka.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says the player is a repeat offender.

Yusuf says they will name the player once the proper processes are followed which includes notifying the player and his district association.

Four players were also tested yesterday for hard drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine but it all came out negative.

This is the first time Fiji FA is testing players for hard drugs.

