Football

National Football Coach yet to be paid by PNGFA

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 7, 2020 12:38 pm
National Football Coach Flemming Serritslev

National Football Coach Flemming Serritslev is still awaiting his payment for the final year of his tenure in Papua New Guinea.

The Post Courier from PNG reports, Serritslev, who spent 18 months in charge of the national side left three months before the end of his contract.

This was after the PNGFA failed to pay him for the final year of his tenure.

Article continues after advertisement

Serritslev said PNGFA hasn’t answered his emails.

But John Kapi Natto who was elected PNGFA President in October 2018 said his administration is still dealing with a number of issues carried over from the previous regime and trying to clear the debt.

Serritslev was appointed Fiji Football coach in January this year.

He replaced Christophe Gamel who resigned in December last year.

[Source: Post Courier]

