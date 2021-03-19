National camp an ideal bonding platform: Mateisuva

Fiji football goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva believes the national camp is an ideal bonding platform for the squad members.

The national squad marched into its first camp of the season on Monday at the Fiji Football Association Academy ground in Ba.

Mateisuva says the camp has allowed the players to strengthen the trust they have for each other, on and off the field.

“To have this camp going on for one week is a good thing as most of us are working. Having a one-week camp, getting together with the boys, sharing our knowledge and see what game plan has been laid out by the coaches is a good thing.”

He says it is also a good time to take a break from the rivalry amongst the players in the Digicel Premier League.

Meanwhile, round four of the DPL kicks off tomorrow at 1.30pm with Labasa hosting Nadroga at Subrail Park.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.

Three matches will be held on Sunday at 3pm, Nadi faces Suva at Prince Charles Park, Lautoka takes on Ba at Churchill Park and Rewa battles Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva vs Nadi match on Mirchi FM and the Lautoka vs Ba match on Mirchi FM Facebook page.

