Hat-trick hero Kiyan guides ATK Mohun to victory

Roy Krishna and the ATK Mohun Bagan side beat East Bengal 3-1 this morning in the Indian Super League moving them to fourth place in the standing.

Kiyan Nassiri turned an unlikely hero for the Mariners as he came off the bench and fired a hat-trick to power his team to the win.

Nassiri found the equalizer three minutes after his arrival and then strick the winning goals successively in added time in the secondhalf.