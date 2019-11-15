Nasinu’s premier division hanging by a thread

The AMPS Industries Nasinu football side know how crucial it is to get a win with five rounds remaining in the Vodafone Premier League.

The Giant Killers fell short yesterday after losing to Rewa 1-nil at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

This loss leaves them in the bottom three and their place in the premier division hanging by a thread.

One area that head coach Tagi Vonolagi says that will need a lot of work is there finishing.

“We need to improve on our finishing, that is one area that we lack, we will work on it this week. We almost but the boys took it carefully in the second half. Rewa was lucky with that goal and like the coach said this is a dangerous game.”

Labasa will host Nasinu at Subrail Park in Labasa on Sunday at 1.30pm.

Other matches on Sunday will see Rewa meet Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm and Suva will take on Lautoka at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

Meanwhile on Saturday Navua will take on Ba at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua at 5pm.