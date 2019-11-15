Home

Football

Nasinu works on transitional play and finishing game

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
July 23, 2020 4:44 pm
Nasinu players celebrate after Jasnit Vikash [right] scored one of his goals against Ba. [Source: Fiji Football]

Nasinu football has a few areas they need to iron out before taking on the unpredictable Navua side.

Coach Tagi Vonolagi says key areas such as transitioning from defense to attack, ball control and capitalizing possession is something the side is working on.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Vonolagi is hoping the players will be able to execute all the things taught and practiced during training.

Article continues after advertisement

“We need to improve on our transition period during the game; transition from defense to attack and from attack to defense. We did well in our transition against Ba from defense to attack but we need to utilize all those opportunities to score goals which we did not do against Ba but we hope to improve on that against Navua.”

The giant-killers take on Navua on Sunday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

At the same venue on Sunday, Rewa battles Lautoka at 1pm.

This match will be live on both FBC TV and FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Also on Sunday, Nadi hosts Suva at 3pm at Prince Charles Park.

You can catch the live commentary of the Suva/Nadi match on Mirchi FM.

