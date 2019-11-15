Nasinu works on finishing

Giant killers Nasinu is focusing on their finishing before its Vodafone Premier League round eight clash against Lautoka on Sunday.

The two last met in round one of the VPL where Lautoka thrashed Nasinu 6-nil.

Nasinu Football President O’Neil Chand says they know it will be an uphill battle because they will be facing a well-coached Lautoka side.

“Our team we will be working on our attacking. So many chances were given away during the Labasa game. So our finishing will be the key areas working on. For Lautoka we watched all there games and we know Ravinesh is a very good coach and the technical way will come with that.”

Nasinu will take on Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park at 2pm on Sunday.

There will be two more matches on Sunday with Nadi hosting Navua at Prince Charles Park at 1pm while Suva play Labasa at ANZ Stadium at 3pm.

In the lone match on Saturday, Ba will host Rewa at the Fiji Football Academy ground at 3pm.

This match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.