Nasinu works on finishing

The AMPS Industries Nasinu football side has a few areas they need to work out before taking on Labasa this weekend in round 10 of the Vodafone Premier League.

Head coach Tagi Vonolagi says they are working to iron out two key areas including finishing and defense.

Vonolagi adds one of the factors contributing to their losses is failure to capitalize on possession.

“The boys have played and they know the system, it’s just the finishing that we are worried about that they are not scoring goals. They want to take the ball closer to the goal line and then create opportunities there which in other ways they can just take shots from outside the box or wherever so we are working hard on that.”

Vonolagi adds getting the finishing touches right will be vital when they take on the star-struck Labasa side.

Nasinu will travel to Subrail Park on Sunday where they will take on Labasa at 1.30 pm.

In other matches on Sunday, Suva hosts Lautoka at 2pm at the ANZ Stadium and Rewa hosts Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

You can watch the Rewa and Nadi match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform and the live commentary will be aired on Mirchi FM.

The lone VPL match on Saturday features Navua against Ba at 5 pm at the Uprising Sports Centre.