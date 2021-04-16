Nasinu women still unbeaten

After remaining unbeaten in the Digicel Women’s Senior League, the Nasinu football side is currently leading the point’s standings.

The side is in command of the southern zone ladder with nine points after three rounds of competition.

Navua, which was leading, moved down to second place with six points.

Article continues after advertisement

Northland Tailevu, after a 4-0 win over Lami on the weekend, is in third place.

Lami is at the bottom of the table without any win.

All Fiji football competitions including the Digicel Premier League has been shelved for the next 14 days.

The DPL is planned to resume on the weekend of 8th and 9th May.