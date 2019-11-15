Nasinu win boosts players' confidence says Vonolagi

The two-nil win against Ba last Saturday has set the pace for Nasinu Football for the rest of the Vodafone Premier League season.

Coach Tagi Vonolagi says the win has boosted not only the morale of the players but the fans of Nasinu as well.

He adds they will head into their clash against Navua on Sunday with some much needed confidence.

Article continues after advertisement

“The boys played their hearts out to win against Ba and it has boosted their morale not only for the team and players but also for our fans around the country and the world and we hope that they will stick with us in whatever performance the boys will give in the future games ahead.”

Vonolagi is aware of the relegation threat and a win against Navua will give some assurance of their standings on the points table and in the premier league.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 6 4 1 1 10 6 +4 13 LAUTOKA 6 3 1 2 15 4 +11 10 BA 4 3 0 1 8 6 +2 9 SUVA 5 2 3 0 7 5 +2 9 LABASA 6 2 1 3 5 6 -1 7 NASINU 5 2 1 3 9 18 -9 7 NADI 5 2 0 3 7 9 -2 6 NAVUA 6 0 1 5 7 14 -7 1

Meanwhile, Nadi will host Ba at 6pm today at Prince Charles Park.

Ba and Nadi will play two games this week.

On Saturday, Ba will host Labasa at the Fiji FA Academy ground at 3pm and you can catch the LIVE commentary on Mirchi FM.

There will be three games on Sunday and two of the matches will be held at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park starting with Rewa and Lautoka at 1pm and Nasinu play Navua at 3pm.

The third match on Sunday will see Nadi hosting Suva at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

The Rewa/Lautoka match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.