Football

Nasinu upsets Labasa

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 13, 2022 2:03 pm

NZOTC Nasinu started its Digicel Premier League campaign on a high beating Labasa 2-nil at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today.

Labasa looked like a more experienced side with the likes of Ratu Anare Apenisa, Ashnil Raju, and Lekima Gonerau in its starting lineup despite missing a few of its key players.

It was a slow start in the first half with both teams failing to concede any goals.



Labasa made a few changes in the final minutes of the first half resting Manasa Levaci and bringing in Mosese Nabose.

The tempo slowly picked, with Nasinu making a break in the 40th minute with Taniela Rakariva looked to be on track to putting them on the scoreboard first.

Rakariva kicked the ball far above the goal mouth sliding past the gloves of Atunaisa Naucukidi.

Labasa also had their fair share of competition applying pressure on the Nasinu goal line.

Several attempts from Apenisa proved futile with Nasinu goalkeeper Viliame Rakuro making three saves in the second half.

Nasinu began to rattle the Labasa defense, with the Babasiga Lions copping a yellow card to Apenisa.

Edwin Sahayan had a chance to put Labasa on the scoreboard with a free-kick but the impressive defense , Rakuro

Rakariva made ammends for his first-half mistake, with the assist from Iliesa Rakuka to score their first in the 60th minute.

Nasinu didn’t end there, with substitute Michael Chan coming off the bench in the 80th minute to score the Giant Killers second and seal the win for them.

