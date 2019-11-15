Nasinu trains without coach Vonolagi

Being without their head coach Tagi Vonolagi has not deterred Nasinu’s preparation for the Vodafone Premier League clash against Lautoka on Sunday.

Vonolagi is currently in camp in Ba with the national squad and he is assisting Head Coach Flemming Serritslev.

Nasinu President O’Neil Chand says the seniors players have stepped up the last few days.

“We have been talking throughout the week and he has been sending their training programs which is being guided by the senior players. Also, the senior players are helping out in the training and the team’s performance is exactly going to be the same as what you watched during the BOG in the past two games with Suva and Labasa.”

Nasinu takes on Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park at 2pm on Sunday.

Looking at other VPL games this week, Flow Valves Suva host Labasa at 3pm on Sunday at the ANZ Stadium and the live commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

In another match on Sunday Navua will take on Nadi at Prince Charles Park at 1pm.

On Saturday, Ba will host Rewa at the Fiji Football Academy ground at 3pm.

This match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.