Nasinu tops DSL points table

The Nasinu football side is at the top of the Digicel Senior League table after three rounds.

Nasinu drew nil-all with Tailevu Naitasiri last weekend and hopes to get back to winning ways this week.

Both Nasinu and Tailevu Naitasiri have seven points on the table and equal goal difference, however, Nasinu leads with a better goal forward.

Nasinu Head coach Mira Sahib says they gave away unnecessary fouls against Tailevu Naitasiri.

He says the team looked a bit shaky when they defend and they need to improve before hosting Tavua this week.

Meanwhile, in the Digicel Premier League, all games will be played on Sunday.

Two matches will be played at Churchill Park with Rewa taking on Ba at 1pm before Lautoka faces Nadroga at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Rewa vs Ba and Lautoka vs Nadroga matches on Mirchi FM.

In others matches, Navua hosts Nadi at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor and Suva battles Labasa at the ANZ Stadium at 3pm.