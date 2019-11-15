Nasinu to take new approach in Fiji FACT

Prasad Maintenance Works Nasinu football head coach Tagi Vonolagi will be making strategic changes in their line-up for the Vodafone Fiji FACT set to begin this weekend.

Though the side has been relegated back to the senior league, Nasinu has not wavered from their bid to win its first premier title for the 2020 season.

Nasinu has never won the Fiji FACT but were runner-ups in the 2002 finals where they lost to Lautoka in the final 3-2.

Head coach Tagi Vonolagi says he will be bringing in some new players for the side’s final run.

“Expect some new faces in the team maybe four of five new faces and reshuffling of positioning wise and some new face in the team. They will be coming to play for Nasinu for the first time.”

Nasinu meets Online I.T Solutions Ba at 1.30 pm on Saturday at Churchill Park while Esy Kool Nadi faces Bluez Fan Club (Australia) Lautoka at 3.30 pm.

On Sunday, Vinz Work Suva plays Active Construction Navua at 1 pm at the ANZ Stadium while Galaxy Hotel & Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa takes on Foodcity / ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa at 3 pm.

All four games radio commentaries will air on Mirchi FM.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from next Wednesday to Sunday.