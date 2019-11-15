Nasinu to field its best team against Navua

The Nasinu football side will be fielding its best team to take on Navua in the last round of the Vodafone Premier League tomorrow.

Several players have joined the side including, Waisea Ravouravou, Jone Naraba, Jasnit Vikash, who missed the last two matches due to work commitments, and Robert Rabici.

Coach Tagi Vonolagi says they need to have a solid pack in a match that will decide who stays in the premier division and who goes back to the senior category.

“With this inclusion of players that have joined us again. Now I’m confident with the bench. They’ve come in the last minute, in the last game, but, we are just hoping that come Sunday, we’ll have a good match, and we’ll give in all our best to maintain our premier stance.”

The former national goalkeeper adds they must get the win tomorrow to secure their place in the premier division next season.

Nasinu faces Navua at 7pm tomorrow at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbor.

Also, tomorrow, Ba faces Labasa at 1.30pm at Subrail Park.

On Sunday, Suva meets Nadi at the ANZ Stadium while Rewa battles Lautoka at Churchill Park.

Both matches kick-off at 3pm.

You can tune in to the live commentaries of the Nasinu-Navua and Rewa-Lautoka matches on Mirchi FM.