Nasinu take positives from loss

Despite suffering its second Digicel Premier League loss this season, Nasinu will continue to try and improve.

This is according to the team’s coach Mira Sahib following their 2-nil loss to Rewa yesterday.

Sahib says although they haven’t been able to maintain their winning run from round one, the team has been improving.

Article continues after advertisement

“We can see from the first game, Nasinu is improving so that’s a positive sign for us. Result is never guaranteed but good performance can be guaranteed.”

Nasinu will need to be on their best this week as they’re up against second-placed Suva.

The two teams will clash on Sunday at 4pm at the ANZ Stadium.

In other matches, a double-header will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka with Nadroga facing Labasa at 2pm while Nadi meets Rewa at 4pm.

You can watch these matches live on the pay-per-view channel, FBC Pop on Walesi.

Navua hosts Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm at Uprising Sports Centre.