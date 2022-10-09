Nasinu cruises to Premier IDC final

The Nasinu football team has booked a spot in the Premier Division final of the Courts IDC after beating Tavua 3-1 in the semi-final at the HFC Bank Stadium.

It was the veteran Joseph Mishra who surprised the Tavua defence and opened the account for Nasinu in the 19th minute for a 1-nil lead.

Tavua, one of the favourites, settled down slowly and equalised through Ratu Dau from the penalty spot just before the breather for a 1-all scoreline at halftime.

Nasinu started off the second half in style scoring just in the third minute through experienced Nasoni Mereke.

This goal boosted the morale of the team and brought in more confidence as the Nathan Shivam coached side continued their momentum with continuous attacks resulting in an own goal by Tavua’s Sailasa Naicegu.

The confident Nasinu team did not let their guard down and defended well until the final whistle to confirm their place in the final.

The Alivereti Baleloa captained side will face the winner of the Seaqaqa and Nadogo match in the Premier division final at 12:30pm tomorrow.