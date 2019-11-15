Home

Nasinu stuns Suva in IDC opener

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
October 6, 2020 2:23 pm
Action from the Suva vs Nasinu match.

ABA Realtors Nasinu side stunned the star-studded All Freight Logistics Suva team one-nil in the first match of the Courts IDC at the ANZ Stadium.

It was Marlon Tahioa’s 36th-minute goal that made the difference.

A lapse of concentration in the hosts’ defence saw Tahioa sneak in and placing the ball neatly past diving Suva goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara.

The Giant Killers were on top of their game from the first whistle and kept their attacking game alive with Jasnit Vikash, Jone Naraba, Isikeli Ratucava and Tahioa combining well.

The Whites tried hard to get back into the match but brilliant goalkeeping by Nasinu goalkeeper Eeli Loaniceva and the hardworking defenders led by Nasoni Mereke, Leone Damudamu, Luke Savu and Asaeli Tunidau did not allow the Capital City side to score.

Courts IDC 2020 Premier Division:ABA Realtors Nasinu vs All Freight Logistics Suva#CourtsIDC #FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJUnited #FijiSports #FBCSports

Posted by FBC News on Monday, October 5, 2020

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
GROUP A
NASINU110010+13
REWA00000000
LAUTOKA00000000
SUVA100101-10
GROUP B
LABASA00000000
NADI00000000
NAVUA00000000
BA00000000

