Nasinu stuns Suva in IDC opener

ABA Realtors Nasinu side stunned the star-studded All Freight Logistics Suva team one-nil in the first match of the Courts IDC at the ANZ Stadium.

It was Marlon Tahioa’s 36th-minute goal that made the difference.

A lapse of concentration in the hosts’ defence saw Tahioa sneak in and placing the ball neatly past diving Suva goalkeeper Beniamino Mateinaqara.

Article continues after advertisement

The Giant Killers were on top of their game from the first whistle and kept their attacking game alive with Jasnit Vikash, Jone Naraba, Isikeli Ratucava and Tahioa combining well.

The Whites tried hard to get back into the match but brilliant goalkeeping by Nasinu goalkeeper Eeli Loaniceva and the hardworking defenders led by Nasoni Mereke, Leone Damudamu, Luke Savu and Asaeli Tunidau did not allow the Capital City side to score.

Courts IDC 2020 Premier Division:ABA Realtors Nasinu vs All Freight Logistics Suva#CourtsIDC #FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #FJUnited #FijiSports #FBCSports Posted by FBC News on Monday, October 5, 2020