Nasinu star plays with heavy heart

Go Fry Nasinu football star Marlon Tahioa played for the side today against Labasa with a heavy heart at the Punjas Battle of the Giants at Churchill park in Lautoka.

The 21-year-old second year mechanical engineering student at the Fiji National University was informed this morning of the passing of his cousin sister in the Solomon Islands.

Tahioa says he lacked concentration in the match and couldn’t give his best in their 1-1 draw with the Babasiga Lions.

He threatened the Labasa defense on a few occasions before he was brought down inside the box in the second spell by Labasa goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva and the resulting penalty was converted by Jasnit Vikash.

The Solomon Islander has scored three goals in the BOG and is the joint top goal scorer with his Nasinu team mate Jasnit Vikash.