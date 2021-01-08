Nasinu star Marlon Tahioa to play for Labasa

Solomon Islander Marlon Tahioa will feature for a new district this season.

Tahioa who featured prominently for Nasinu last year will now play for the Babasiga Lions.

This has been confirm by Fiji Football chief executive Mohammed Yusuf.

Yusuf says Tahioa is the only player officially signed off in the pre-season transfer window.

“There’s one transfer already taken place, signed yesterday, the Solomon Islander that played for Nasinu, Marlon has now been transferred to Labasa that’s the only thing we can confirm apart from most of the futsal players are moving between Lami, Suva, Nasinu and Rewa.”

The transfer window will close on the 31st of this month.