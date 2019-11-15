Nasinu sets high targets for this season

Once referred to as “the Giant Killers” – The Nasinu Football team have set their targets high for this season, hoping to replicate some of the forms that earned them that name.

And they’re already showing signs that they mean business; defeating a strong Suva side 2-1 in a friendly this week, sending out compelling message across the league.

The Nasinu side will not be underestimating any team this season and will play each match as their life depends on it.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fans can expect a much faster team from Nasinu, much faster team from last year. Yeah so Nasinu fans will be expecting a very good team this year.”

Despite losing a few senior players in this transfer window, coach Vonolagi remains optimistic.

Nasinu will face Lautoka this Sunday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

Other games on Sunday will see Rewa playing defending VPL champions Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Lautoka meets Nasinu at Churchill Park and newly promoted Navua takes on Nadi at the Uprising grounds in Pacific Harbour.

All games on Sunday will be played at 3pm.

Tomorrow, Labasa will host Suva at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Ba-Rewa and Labasa-Suva matches on Radio Fiji Two.