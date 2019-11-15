Nasinu seeks second win

Nasinu will be out to record their second Vodafone Premier League win as they take on Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park on Sunday.

The side recorded their first win against Labasa on round three of the tournament and currently sits at 7th place with three points.

Making a repeat of their winning clash against Labasa is something the side is looking to achieve as they take on the capital side.

Coach Tagi Vonolagi knows to tackle Suva, the southerners will need to sharpen up on all areas of the game particularly on their defense.

Nasinu will take on Suva at 1pm on Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Rewa will face Navua two hours later also at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park.

In Churchill Park, Lautoka will battle Labasa at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two.