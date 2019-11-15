Nasinu seeks for depth in squad

The Nasinu Football side is focusing on strengthening its player base as they head into the remaining rounds of the Vodafone Premier League.

Head Coach Tagi Vonolagi says the team’s main challenge is the lack of depth on the bench to substitute for players during a match.

Vonolagi says they’ve recruited several players intended to add some strength to their reserves.

“I brought in about five to six players from the club games and hope to that much depth on the bench as you all can see that we do not have that much depth on the bench like the other teams including Suva, Rewa and the other big teams in the premier division.”

He adds they need to have the best on the bench to fill-in for the tired legs on the field any time during a game.

Nasinu takes on Suva in round 12 on Sunday at 3pm at ANZ Stadium.

Also at 3pm Navua battles Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre.

On Saturday Labasa hosts Lautoka at Subrail Park at 1.30pm and Ba faces Nadi at 3pm at Fiji FA Academy grounds.

You can listen to the live commentary of Labasa/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.