Nasinu relegated from premier division

Nasinu bids farewell to the premier division after losing to Ba 3-0 in its final Digicel Premier League match.

The side is at the bottom of the table with nine points and needed to win to maintain its place in the top flight next season.

But, they fell short at the HFC Bank Stadium as Claude Aru, Kini Madigi and Suliano Tawanakoro scored for the Men-in-Black.

This means Tailevu Naitasiri’s place is secured and will feature next season in the national league.

The Nigel Khan coached side defeated Labasa 4-0 at the Uprising Sports Centre.

The two top teams from the senior division, Tavua and Seaqaqa will play home and away matches with the winner to be promoted as the 10th premier league team.