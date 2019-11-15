Nasinu ready for Ba

The Nasinu football side wants to end its season on a high in the last tournament of the Fiji Football calendar, the Vodafone Fiji FACT.

Though the giant killers won’t be part of premier league next season, they will be out to prove themselves this weekend as they prepare to take on Ba.

Head coach Tagi Vonolagi says this will be the last run for his side and they will be giving every team a good run, starting with Ba.

Article continues after advertisement

“Ba is always strong whether they filled in youth players or A-group teams they always come strongly. The style of play the young boys have adapted until they come to senior level. They may not be strong this year they always cost a threat to any team.”

Nasinu meets Ba at 1.30pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka while Nadi faces Lautoka at 3.30pm.

On Sunday, Suva plays Navua at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva while Labasa takes on Rewa at 3pm.

All four games radio commentaries will air on Mirchi FM.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from next Wednesday to Sunday.