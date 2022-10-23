Nasinu proposes option of 11 DPL teams

Nasinu football team during their Courts IDC Premier Division win celebration

Nasinu football is hoping the Fiji Football Association would agree with its suggestion of having 11 teams compete in next year’s national league.

Vice-President and Director Finance, Nathan Kumar made his submission to the Fiji FA in the Council meeting two weeks ago.

The side faced relegation this season after finishing at the bottom of the table and will be replaced by either Tavua or Seaqaqa.

Kuamr says their Premier Division Inter-District Championship win earlier this month is proof that Nasinu deserves to be in the top tier.

“The win was to tell Fiji FA that Nasinu was not supposed to be demoted. I’ve actually made my submissions that we should be given a chance. It’s not to demote Nasinu but if they can make 11 teams.”

Fiji FA President had earlier stated that the competitive nature of the super premier division is important and they will be discussing options to boost this.

This will be discussed in the association’s Board of Control meeting which is expected to be held next month.