Nasinu out to prove themselves in IDC

The Nasinu football side is aiming to create some upsets in next week’s Courts Inter-District Championship.

Nasinu had an impressive performance in the Punjas Battle of the Giants last month where they defeated Labasa 1-nil in the pool stages.

The Giant Killers is in Group A with Suva, Lautoka, and Rewa.

Nasinu Football President O’Neil Chand says competition will be a level higher compared to the BOG.

“In IDC everyone knows it’s going to be a marvellous and fast-paced game for Nasinu. Fans can expect whatever was done in BOG, it will be another level in IDC.”

The Courts Inter-District Championship will be held from the 6th to the 11th of next month at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.