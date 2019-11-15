Nasinu out to end 30 years of IDC drought

Many Nasinu players were not even born in 1990, the year the side last won the Courts Inter District Championship title.

Nasinu defeated Suva 1-0 that year at the then National Stadium.

The giant-killers will be playing at the IDC under new sponsors Permal Constructions and ABA Realtors.

They are pooled with 2020 Punjas BOG champions Rewa, host Suva, and Lautoka. Nasinu has won the IDC title once and featured in 1988,1993, and 1996 finals.

Nasinu has named their squad for the IDC with the likes of Leone Damudamu, Joseph Mishra. Nasoni Mereke, Asaeli Tuinidau, Sekove Naivakananumi, Noa Seru, Tomasi Uculoa, Jone Naraba, Isikeli Ratucava, Luke Savu, Semi Vakatalai, and Jashnit Vikash.

In goal, they will rely on the skills of upcoming goalkeepers Viliame Rakuro, Epeli Loaniceva, and Meli Bavatu.

Nasinu will meet Suva next Tuesday at 12.30pm. On Wednesday they meet Lautoka at 3pm and their last pool match will be against Rewa at 1pm on Thursday.

You can catch the Suva/Nasinu radio commentary on Tuesday on Mirchi FM as well as the Ba/Nadi game at 4.30pm and the final game on day one at 7.00pm between Rewa and Lautoka

The IDC will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.