Nasinu on road to redemption

New Nasinu football coach Mira Sahib has a big responsibility on his shoulders as he maneuvers the team for the new season.

His mission is to get the relegated side back to the premier division and the former Labasa and Suva rep has mapped out his plans for this.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Sahib says a part of his plan is to expand the team’s player base.

Sahib is working with the association’s youth coaches in guiding the players to be ready to step into the senior team’s system should and when they need to.

“I’m aligning all the training and game philosophy that Nasinu will adapt. This will run down till the grassroots so that we can have a bigger player base. So that is we lose a player tomorrow than we can rope in the youth players to come and fill up the gaps.”

He adds although the team is in the senior division, they must maintain the momentum and intensity of competing in the premier division.

The side has five weeks to prepare before their first senior league match.

Meanwhile, the Fiji FA will kick-off its season with the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series.

Suva and Labasa will battle in the two-leg series at the ANZ Stadium.

The first match will be held on Friday at 7pm while the second leg will commence on Sunday at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of the series on Mirchi FM.