Navua not to be ruled out says Yusuf

Fiji Football Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says Ba should not underestimate Navua in the Vodafone Premier League clash on Saturday.

Navua recently joined the Premier Division but is currently ranked last in the VPL standing.

Yusuf says Navua has played four matches in the VPL and has maintained its stance as one of the tough teams in the league.

“They have played five matches and they have not lost badly to other teams the big teams. For the fact that they drew with Suva in one of the matches so they are coping up well in the senior premier division.”

Navua will face Ba at the Fiji FA Academy ground at 3pm this Saturday.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports channel and catch the LIVE commentary on our sister Radio Station Mirchi FM.