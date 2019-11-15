Nasinu not relying on past results

Two teams with different aims will meet tomorrow in the Vodafone Premier League.

Suva and Nasinu head into the last three rounds of VPL with their own missions.

Nasinu Coach Tagi Vonolagi says Suva is targeting a top finish in the league while for them it’s about surviving in the competition for another year.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s an important game for us against Suva we won’t live on our past result with Suva, we training hard and hope to give Suva a good game this weekend as also vying for first place in the national league and we are trying our best to stay in the premier in the three games left ahead of us.”

Suva host Nasinu at 3pm tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium and in other games Navua faces Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre.

Meanwhile, at 1.30pm today, Labasa takes on Lautoka at Subrail Park while Ba hosts Nadi at the Fiji FA Academy ground.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Labasa/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.