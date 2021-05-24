Nasinu means business

NZOTC Nasinu Football is looking for redemption as it returns to the Premier League for the 2022 season.

The side bowed out of the 2020 Premier League and spent a year in the senior league division.

This year, the team wants to prove itself among the other nine districts.

President O’Neil Chand says after recording zero losses in the senior division, the ‘Giant Killers’ are ready.

“Coming down to senior-level after two years in the premier division was heartbreaking for all the officials, players left but Nasinu team stood strong”.

Nasinu will kick-off the DPL on Sunday against Labasa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 12 midday.

At the same venue, Rewa takes on Ba at 2pm, while Suva faces defending champions Lautoka at 4.30pm.

This triple-header match will air on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Local viewers can pay $15, while it will cost US $30 for overseas viewers.

In other matches, Tailevu Naitasiri plays Nadi at 1pm at Prince Charles Park, and Navua meets Nadroga at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3pm.