Nasinu Master through to Veteran semifinals

Nasinu Masters has booked a spot in the semi-final of the 2020 Vodafone/ Praveen’s Kava Southern Veterans Tournament after beating Nasinu Legends 2-1 in their final pool match today.

The side is laced with Rewa rep Usaia Tadu, defeated Suva Combine earlier today 3-0 at the Uprising Sports Centre.

The three-day tournament comprises of eight teams vying for a spot in the finals tomorrow.

Southern Veteran Football Association General Secretary Dinesh Raj says it is overwhelming to see the interest from former reps.

“All the teams comprise of teams of previous reps. We are giving them the opportunity who are now playing super premier or premier league and also to promote health and safety of our senior players.”

Also performing well throughout the two days is Rewa Legends who defeated Rewa Masters 3-1 and drew 1-all with Navua Legends.

Other results:

Suva City Masters 3-1 Nasinu Masters, Navua Masters 2-0 Tailevu Naitasiri Masters, Suva Combine 1-0 Nasinu Legends.