Nasinu looks to the future with optimism

Nasinu football may not have been so consistent this season, but the side ended on a high, winning the Courts Inter-District Senior division trophy.

Acting vice-president and Director Finance Nathan Kumar says managing Nasinu was such a challenge as it took him five months to assemble a winning team.

“We took over at the end of May and that time the team was struggling at the bottom of the table and there was a very short period of time, the window opened so it was very hard for us to make up a formidable side to compete with the bigger teams.”

Kumar says given the team’s inconsistent performance at the start of the season, some sponsors in the Nasinu area did not wish to support them however, they managed with whatever they had.

The Director Finance had to fork out money from his own pocket and even touched his savings, on top of help from a few sponsors, to keep the team running.

Nasinu Football Association held a thanksgiving for its players last night, celebrating their IDC win with plans already mapped for the next season.

Kumar says they will start by electing dedicated executives to help run the association.